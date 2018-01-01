Busting the myth: Dominant India has also been most successful 'away' team in past 3 years

With Team India bracing itself for the all-important Test series against South Africa, the question on everyone's mind is whether or not Virat Kohli's men will be able to sustain their stellar form on foreign shores as well.

The Indian cricket team has been dominant in Test cricket over the past couple of years, but critics have argued that Kohli and Co have had it easy since they've played the majority of their cricket on home turf.

While we're sure the skipper and head coach Ravi Shastri are exasperated with this constant line of questioning, telling stats have emerged which prove India has been the most successful side across all formats in world cricket over the past three years.

Eminent statistician Mohandas Menon put out a series of tweets on Sunday that showed how India has truly been the team to beat in recent times.

Among the most successful sides across all formats in world cricket over the past three years, India tops the list, followed by New Zealand and South Africa.

What's even more impressive is that India, in the same period, has also been the most successful side away from home.

Cricket's most successful sides across all formats since 1 January 2015 (last three years)....#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/eExCV3JFQc — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 1, 2018

For those you think India hasn't won enough matches away from home... Cricket's most successful sides (by %win) across all formats since 1 January 2015 (last three years) "away from home"... pic.twitter.com/78YhfFOIUK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 1, 2018

Hilariously, Menon even took out the time to shut down a Pakistani fan who suggested that India had won a majority of its matches against weaker teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies in the aforementioned period. Menon was quick to point out that Pakistan had more wins against Lanka and Windies than India.

India won against SL/WI - 26 matches out of 87 (30%) Pakistan won against SL/WI - 32 out of 62 (52%) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 1, 2018

To drive home his point, Menon revealed that India had played just three matches against non Test playing nations in the past three years.

