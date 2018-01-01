Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Busting the myth: Dominant India has also been most successful 'away' team in past 3 years

Indian


cricket team - File Photo, Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 1 January 2018 15:44 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
With Team India bracing itself for the all-important Test series against South Africa, the question on everyone's mind is whether or not Virat Kohli's men will be able to sustain their stellar form on foreign shores as well.

 
The Indian cricket team has been dominant in Test cricket over the past couple of years, but critics have argued that Kohli and Co have had it easy since they've played the majority of their cricket on home turf.

 
  
 
While we're sure the skipper and head coach Ravi Shastri are exasperated with this constant line of questioning, telling stats have emerged which prove India has been the most successful side across all formats in world cricket over the past three years.

 
Eminent statistician Mohandas Menon put out a series of tweets on Sunday that showed how India has truly been the team to beat in recent times.

 
  
 
Among the most successful sides across all formats in world cricket over the past three years, India tops the list, followed by New Zealand and South Africa.

 
What's even more impressive is that India, in the same period, has also been the most successful side away from home.

 
  
 
Here are Menon's tweets
    
Hilariously, Menon even took out the time to shut down a Pakistani fan who suggested that India had won a majority of its matches against weaker teams like Sri Lanka and West Indies in the aforementioned period. Menon was quick to point out that Pakistan had more wins against Lanka and Windies than India.

 
Here's his tweet
  
To drive home his point, Menon revealed that India had played just three matches against non Test playing nations in the past three years.

 
Here's his tweet
  
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story