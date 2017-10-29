Essel Group 90 years
Bumrah is the Yamraj of death overs: Twitter hails Indian fast bowler for winning match for Men in Blue

DNA Web Team | Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 09:43 PM IST, DNA webdesk

At the beginning of this series, everyone thought that India would continue its winning streak and walkover the New Zealand ODI side. After convincing victories against Australia and Sri Lanka, everyone would have expected just that.

However, the Black Caps came close to pulling off an upset and had it not been a magnificent final over from Jasprit Bumrah, New Zealand may have won the ODI series 2-1. But it was Virat Kohli's men who kept their cool when it mattered.

New Zealand can go home with their heads held high. They played some wonderful cricket, and kept the Indian players on their toes throughout the course of the series.

People took to Twitter to hail the brilliant cricket, the fighting Kiwi spirit and of course Boom Boom Boom Bumrah.

Here are some of the tweets

