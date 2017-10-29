Bumrah is the Yamraj of death overs: Twitter hails Indian fast bowler for winning match for Men in Blue

At the beginning of this series, everyone thought that India would continue its winning streak and walkover the New Zealand ODI side. After convincing victories against Australia and Sri Lanka, everyone would have expected just that.

However, the Black Caps came close to pulling off an upset and had it not been a magnificent final over from Jasprit Bumrah, New Zealand may have won the ODI series 2-1. But it was Virat Kohli's men who kept their cool when it mattered.

New Zealand can go home with their heads held high. They played some wonderful cricket, and kept the Indian players on their toes throughout the course of the series.

People took to Twitter to hail the brilliant cricket, the fighting Kiwi spirit and of course Boom Boom Boom Bumrah.

Here are some of the tweets

Found another reason to support the removal of Section 377 today. Would like to marry Kidambi Srikanth or Jasprit Bumrah. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) October 29, 2017

Bumrah is the Yamraj of Death overs. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 29, 2017

Inspite of the huge score, the last 4 overs from Bhuvi and Bumrah was eventually the difference. Great effort on winning the series @BCCI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 29, 201

Bumrah in death overs is goldust. #IndvNZ — cricBC (@cricBC) October 29, 2017

Since he made his ODI debut, no one has taken more wickets in death overs (41-50) than Jasprit Bumrah.#IndvNZ — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 29, 2017

Jasprit Bumrah has risen another notch as a top end overs bowler. Calm and effective — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2017

Two centuries from Indian batsmen but my Man of the Match is the man with two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah. Bat canceled bat...Boom Boom won it. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 29, 2017

Boom boom Buuuummmmrrrrraaaahhhhh #INDvNZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2017