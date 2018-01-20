Trending#

Blind Cricket World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to retain title

Indian team celebrates the win. , Twitter @blind_cricket



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Saturday 20 January 2018 19:18 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
India beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to win the fifth edition of Blind Cricket World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Saturday.

 
Chasing 309 for victory, India rode on Sunil Ramesh's fine 93 and captain Ajay Reddy's 63 as they overhauled the total with more than one over to go. India successfully defended the coveted title and lifted the title for the second consecutive time. 

 
India suffered a some nervous moments after they lost some quick wickets in the final overs but they kept their nerves to clinch the win.

   
Earlier, riding on Badar Munir's fine half-century, Pakistan set India a big target of 308. 

 
Riyasat Khan and skipper Nisar Ali also played solid knocks of 48 and 47 respectively to take Pakistan total past 300 after they were put into bat by India. Pakistan reached 200-run mark in 27 overs after losing five wickets.

 
Defending champions India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their group match.

 
Pakistan made it to the final after defeating Sri Lanka by 156 runs while India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to book their place in the final. India remained unbeaten in this tournament.

 
PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and others congratulated the Indian team on the victory.

      
 

    
   
