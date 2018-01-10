Trending#

BCCI names veteran Mithali Raj as captain for India's tour of South Africa

Mithali


Mithali Raj - File Photo, Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Wednesday 10 January 2018 17:09 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Mithali Raj was on Wednesday named captain of the Indian women cricket team that will travel to South Africa for a three-match away ODI series next month.

 
Harmanpreet Kaur will be Mitahli's deputy as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the series beginning February 5.

 
  
 
The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series and the squad for it will be named later.

 
India Women's ODI squad
 
Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper).

 
 

    
   
