BCCI changes start timings of two India v/s Sri Lanka ODIs

Dharamsala and Mohali ODIs will start at 11:30 am IST instead of 13.30 pm.

The dew factor and cold climatic conditions has forced the BCCI to prepone the start of the first and second ODIs between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Dharamsala and Mohali next month.

As per the revised timings issued by the BCCI, both the matches will start at 11:30 AM IST instead of 13.30 PM.

"The BCCI in consultations with the two staging host associations Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) - has revised the start times of the first two matches of the upcoming Paytm ODI series against Sri Lanka to be held in Dharamsala (Dec 10, 2017) and Mohali (Dec 13, 2017) respectively," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

"The first two ODIs will now start at 11:30 AM. The decision was made keeping in mind the recommendation of host associations regarding inclement weather conditions in North India in the month of December," it added.

The statement further said that the third ODI in Visakhapatnam will start as per the original schedule.