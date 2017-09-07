Bangladesh v/s Australia, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon spins visitors to series-levelling victory

The 29-year-old off-spinner completed a career-best match haul of 13-154 to help bundle out the hosts for 157 on day four at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Nathan Lyon claimed six for 60 to bowl Australia to an emphatic series-equalling seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second and final test on Thursday. The 29-year-old off-spinner completed a career-best match haul of 13-154 to help bundle out the hosts for 157 on day four at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Chasing 86 for victory, Australia suffered a mini-collapse of their own, losing openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw as well as captain Steve Smith and before reaching the 50-mark. Glenn Maxwell made a breezy 25 not out, though, and sealed the victory with a six off Nasir Hossain to avenge Australia's 20-run loss in the series opener in Dhaka.

Earlier, Australia were not able to add to their overnight score as Lyon fell for a duck and were all out for 377, a first innings lead of 72. Paceman Pat Cummins drew first blood for the tourists by dismissing opener Soumya Sarkar before Lyon's three-wicket burst in the morning session unhinged the home side. By the time they had erased the first innings deficit, Bangladesh had lost the top half of their batting lineup and the lack of a partnership down the order effectively condemned them to defeat.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim topscored with 31, while Mominul Haque (29) and Sabbir Rahman (24) also got the starts but none of them were able to move on to the sort of big knock that might have set Australia a bigger test in the fourth innings. Lyon claimed a third successive six-wicket haul to take his series tally to 22 wickets, the most by an Australian bowler in a two-test series.

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe claimed 2-49, while Cummins also got two and took a diving catch to dismiss Mominul. Matthew Wade, who had a wretched tour with the bat, became the first Australian glovesman in 62 years to effect three stumpings in a test match.