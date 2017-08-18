Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc ruled out of India limited-overs tour

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will miss the limited-overs tour of India starting next month as he continues his recovery from a foot injury. Australia will play India in five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches but Starc's injury was taking longer to heal than expected and he would be rested to boost his chances of playing England in the Ashes series, the team said on Friday.

"We have recently reviewed the progress of Mitchell's right foot injury and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked," team physio David Beakley said in a statement. "Consequently, in order to ensure his best possible preparation for the Ashes, he will be unavailable for the tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup."

Fast bowling all-rounder James Faulkner, who was overlooked for the Champions Trophy and missed out on a national contract, has instead been recalled, along with Nathan Coulter-Nile. They join a pace battery featuring Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, with all-rounder Hilton Cartwright.

Uncapped Western Australia paceman Jason Behrendorff has been selected in Australia's T20 squad following his return from an injury setback, along with veteran all-rounder Dan Christian and Tasmania wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

The limited-overs tour starts September 17.

Australia's squad

ODI: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

T20: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.