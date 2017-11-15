Australian cricketer set to marry partner after country votes 'Yes' for gay marriage

Australia's people supported gay marriage in a postal survey that ensures Parliament will consider legalising same-sex weddings this year. 62 percent of registered voters who responded in the unprecedented survey favored reform, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

The conservative government promised to allow a bill creating marriage equality to be considered in Parliament in the final two-week session that is due to end on December 7.

Megan Scutt, Australia's premier women cricketer celebrated the 'Yes' vote with tweet. She welcomed the result saying she is now going to plan a wedding with her partner- Jess Holyoake.

She wrote, "It’s a #YES now to plan a wedding Can’t wait to marry the love of my life #ssm #lovewins #marriageequality"

Megan is has played for the Australia national women's cricket team since 2012. She is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has had a lot of success in recent years.