Australia v/s Bangladesh: Hosts all out for 305 in first innings, Nathan Lyon sets world record

Australia's Nathan Lyon finished with figures of 7/94 as Bangladesh were all out for 305 in their first innings in the second and final test against Australia on Tuesday. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim top scored with 68, while Sabbir Rahman contributed 66 for the hosts, who lead the series 1-0.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman had shared a century stand on the first day to steady the Bangladesh innings.

Resuming from their overnight score of 253 for six, Bangladesh lost Mushfiqur Rahim after just 12 runs were added to the board giving Lyon his sixth wicket. Nasir Hossian and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 28 runs for the 8th wicket. Agar sent back Hossain (45) to end the stand. Miraz was run out in the next over. Lyon then accounted for Taijul Islam to finish the innings.

Lyon became the first bowler to dismiss each of the first four batsmen lbw in a Test innings. There have been 17 instances previously in which bowlers have dismissed the first three batsmen LBW. The last bowler to do this was Harbhajan Singh against South Africa in Cape Town.

On Day one, Lyon had laimed five wickets leading Australia's three-pronged spin attack with the new ball in hand. Bangladesh were 85-4 at one time but then Sabbir and Mushfiqur arrested the slide with a 105-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Desperate to level the series after being humbled inside four days in Dhaka, Australia have gone in with three spinners and a lone paceman in Pat Cummins, a strategy they had not employed since 1978.