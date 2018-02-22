Australia's David Warner expects smarter South African bowling attack

Australia batsman David Warner says he expects South Africa's bowlers will be smarter against him than they have been in the past when his touring side play four tests against the Proteas in March.

The 31-year-old opener was named the man of the series when Australia last toured South Africa in 2014, having driven the visitors to a 2-1 victory with 543 runs at 90.50.

He aims to contribute with big scores again but warned it will not be a straightforward task against a world-class Proteas bowling attack.

"I've really got to embrace it again and still stay hungry for those runs" Warner, who led Australia's Twenty 20 outfit to a tri-series win on Wednesday, told reporters.

"It's a couple of years on (from when South Africa toured Australia in 2016). They're going to be smarter and work out where to bowl to me from the series that they did at home.

Also read Australia name strongest possible team for tour game against South Africa A

"They're going to challenge me in areas where I've been getting out. I'm prepared for what they bring and I've just got to make sure I'm in the right mental state and I play each ball on its merit."

Warner expects a stirring contest against South Africa's fearsome pace bowlers Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.

Also read South Africa captain Faf du Plessis back in training ahead of Australia Test series

The trio tormented India's batsmen on fast and bouncy pitches earlier this year to seal a 2-1 home test series win, with Philander and Rabada claiming 15 wickets each, while Morkel chipped in with 13.

"They've got Vern (Philander) who hits the money every time and if the conditions are in his favour, he's going to be tough work," Warner said.

"You know Morne is going to come into your ribs. It's exciting, just thinking about it now sends shivers down my spine. I just want to get over there and get into it."

South Africa take on Australia at Kingsmead, Durban in first of four test matches starting March 1.