Ashish Nehra to debut in new role during India-Sri Lanka Test at Eden Gardens

Just days after retiring from International cricket, Ashish Nehra is set to start a new innings- this time as a commentator.

38-year-old Nehra will debut in the commentary box during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The official announcement was first made by Star Sports India on its Twitter feed.

In a series of tweets, Star Sports India wrote, “Looks like Nehra has finally decided which direction he’s headed in! Catch him commentate on #NerolacCricketLive tomorrow on Star Sports.”

In another tweet, Star Sports India added that Nehra will team up again with Virender Sehwag inside the commentatory box. “Buddies from the beginning, Ashish Nehra and @virendersehwag are going to renew their partnership in the commentary box! Who will ‘drive’ the conversation,” the tweet read.

Sehwag and VVS Laxman also took to twitter to welcome Nehraji to the new role.

Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein https://t.co/dh9nPCPUQt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 15, 2017

After entertaining us on the cricket field Nehra ji is all set to entertain us with the mic Welcome Ashu.Should be lots of fun @StarSportsIndia #IndvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 15, 2017

Nehra played his final international match on November 2 as India went on to defeat New Zealand in the first T20I at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.