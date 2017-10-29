Ashes 2017: Chris Woakes looking forward to proving his worth in absence of Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, who remains under investigation over suspicion of causing bodily harm during an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September, didn't fly out to Australia for Ashes. This has opened up an opportunity for Chris Woakes who is desperate to prove his worth, reports AFP.

"Losing Ben as an all-rounder means myself, Moeen and I suppose even Jonny have more of a chance to prove our worth," Woakes told reporters at Lord's.

"If I am to bat higher up the order, I will try to embrace that challenge and look forward to the opportunity to get in and score some big runs."

The England and Wales Cricket Board hasn't ruled out Stokes but captain Joe Root has asked his squad to be prepared for the absence of Stokes for the entire five-test series starting in Brisbane on November 23.

For Woakes, Ashes series remains the 'pinnacle' of his career.

"For an England cricketer going to Australia, in my eyes, is the pinnacle. There is such rivalry and such history and tradition, it is a great series to be a part of," Woakes added.