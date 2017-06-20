Anil Kumble set to travel to Windies

Despite strong reservations by India captain Virat Kohli, chief coach Anil Kumble is all set to board the flight to the Caribbean with other team members on Tuesday.

Though the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) was likely to deliberate on the issue of next coach in London later on Monday, there’s every likelihood that the three former Indian greats – Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman – may defer the decision to some other day.

DNA has reported how Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has apparently conveyed their unhappiness over the ongoing tussle and wants Kumble to at least continue till the West Indian tour.

According to reliable sources, Kohli met members of CAC on the eve of the Champions Trophy final. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CEO Rahul Johri were also present during the discussion.

“The coach-captain standoff is beyond any repair,” was how a source told DNA on Monday.

Despite Kohli’s straight talk, CAC was likely to meet Kumble later in the day to test the waters. “CAC will try and judge if a patch-up is possible,” added the source.

Following reports, it was earlier expected that Kumble may defer his flight to the Caribbean till CAC reaches a final consensus over the next coach. However, COA chief Vinod Rai’s comments on Kumble that “he will remain coach for the tour of West Indies, subject to his acceptance” apparently made the former India captain reach this decision.

When asked if defeat from the Pakistan hands in the final has made Kohli’s position weak, BCCI insider’s reply was in the negative. “Winning or losing is part of the game. Here, the issue is whether coach should have free hand or the captain has the final say. Ever since Sourav Ganguly became captain, the tradition in India is that captain is the ultimate boss,” said the official.

At present, former India opener Virender Sehwag is the front-runner along with Australian Tom Moody in the race for next India chief coach.