Afghanistan make history, thrash Pakistan to lift under-19 Asia cup trophy

Afghanistan's under-19 cricket team made history on Sunday as they beat Pakistan to bag the Asia Youth Cup trophy in Malaysia.

Ikram Faizi scored a century as the Afghans notched up 185-run victory. Faizi was named the 'man of the match' for his 107 not out, While Afghanistan's Mujeeb Zadran who took a five-for in the final and had 20 wickets in the tournament was named the best player of the tournament.

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field. They managed to restrict Afghanistan to 248 for 7 off 50 overs. However, the greenshirts were all out on just 63 off 22.1 overs, with Mujeeb taking 5-13.

Mujeeb was well-supported by legspinner Qais Ahmad, whose three wickets included Mohammad Taha - the leading run-getter in the tournament - and wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir. Taha and captain Hasan Khan were the only two Pakistan batsmen to score in double-figures.

Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah also congratulated the team via Twitter.

He wrote, "I feel proud to congratulate our nation on this very unique, rare and prideful occasion of our country's cricket as Afghanistan's U19 clinches historic win over Pakistan at the ACC U-19 Asia Cup and lifts the trophy for the first time in the history."