Mohammad Hafeez suspended from bowling in international cricket for 'illegal' action

Pakistan off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the ICC found his action to be illegal, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

Match officials reported Hafeez in last month's third one-day international against Sri Lanka.

"The assessment revealed that the majority of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations. In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Hafeez’s international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction."

"However, pursuant to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Hafeez may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the PCB."

Hafeez was reported during the third One-Day International against Sri Lanka, which was played on 18 October in Abu Dhabi and had undergone an independent assessment of his bowling action on 1 November at Loughborough University."

"Hafeez can apply for a re-assessment after modifying his bowling action in accordance with clause 4.5 of the Regulations."

Hafeez, 37, has been suspended on two previous occasions for the same offence and served a 12-month ban from July, 2015 after his action was found to be illegal for the second time in a two-year period.