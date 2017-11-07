Essel Group 90 years
India vs New Zealand

'Paisa Wasool': India win a thriller to seal T20 series against New Zealand and Twitter is loving it

(Twitter @BLACKCAPS)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 7, 2017, 11:21 PM IST, DNA webdesk

India won a rain-curtailed final T20 International to clinch the 3-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.

India won the final and deciding T20 International to clinch the 3-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Indian bowlers restricted New Zealand finished to 61 for the loss of six wickets in their 8 overs after India had made 67/5. Incessant rains earlier played a spoilsport as the match was reduced to 8 overs per innings.

After the match, Twitter went into overdrive to congratulate Team India on a great victory.

Fans also praised New Zealand for giving us a good series.

Dhoni fans were quick to point out his contrinution.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read