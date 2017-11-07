'Paisa Wasool': India win a thriller to seal T20 series against New Zealand and Twitter is loving it

India won a rain-curtailed final T20 International to clinch the 3-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Indian bowlers restricted New Zealand finished to 61 for the loss of six wickets in their 8 overs after India had made 67/5. Incessant rains earlier played a spoilsport as the match was reduced to 8 overs per innings.

After the match, Twitter went into overdrive to congratulate Team India on a great victory.

That was top effort winning the t20 series against NZ. Bumrah n Chahal were outstanding. NZ had some good matches too in this trip #IndvsNZ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 7, 2017

We are the champions we are Indians Congratulations India win the series like champions #indvsnz #YahooCricketApp — Praveen Kumar (@praveen4you) November 7, 2017

Fans also praised New Zealand for giving us a good series.

We won but we had to fight for it...Both in ODI's and T20's...NZ are the best tourists to India in recent past without a shred of doubt #INDvsNZ — .... (@ynakg) November 7, 2017

Bumrah, Chahal, Kuldeep, Pandya were excellent under pressure. India win the series 2-1. Jai hind #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/j7j7mRysoG — Sonu Nigam (@IndianPoliticsX) November 7, 2017

Congratulations Team India. No doubt our Great India won ODI & T20 but NZ also won the hearts of India. #King_Kohli #INDvsNZ — Ashutosh (@Gr8Ashu19) November 7, 2017

#INDvsNZ Wah मजा आ गया Full पैसा वसूल — Aman Tiwari (@iamATiwari_) November 7, 2017

Dhoni fans were quick to point out his contrinution.

And the charismatic @msdhoni never misses out on leaving his remarks on a match.. #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TjHpUMUPlp — abhishek singh (@dbzabhi) November 7, 2017