India v/s New Zealand 3rd T20I: Rain threat over series-decider in Thiruvananthapuram

The last and deciding match of the incumbent T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played here at the Greenfield International Stadium. The series is tied at 1-1 and everything is at stake on Tuesday. However, there are chances that the fun of the decider match could be spoiled by rain.

Thiruvananthapuram has witnessed heavy rain since last three days, which has kept the players inside and the ground under covers.

The weather forecast for the decider on Tuesday indicates a possibility of a thunderstorm. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm and according to the weather forecast, the chances of rain loom large.

If rain acts as a spoiler, both the teams will have to share the trophy, just like T20 series between India and Australia last month.

It would be a big disappointment for the people of Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, as the third T20I between India and New Zealand will mark the return of international cricket here. The last time an international match played in the state capital was in 1988 when it hosted India's match against West Indies.

The contest is expected to be one of a kind in India with local administration calling for ‘zero waste’.

The T20I series is currently square at 1-1. Team India had won the first game at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium by 53 runs, before the Kiwis equalled the series with a 40-run victory at Rajkot.

(With ANI Inputs)