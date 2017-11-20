Essel Group 90 years
IND v/s SL, 1st Test: Sri Lanka escape defeat as India fail the race against time to draw in Kolkata

India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates with teammates the wicket Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal during the final day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata on November 20, 2017. (AFP)
Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 05:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka were reeling on 75 for seven, chasing a target of 231, before the umpires ruled the light too poor to continue.

India lost the race against time as their opening test against Sri Lanka ended in a draw as fading light brought an early end to the match on the fifth day at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing a target of 231, Sri Lanka were reeling on 75 for seven before the umpires ruled the light too poor to continue. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets for eight runs for a rampaging India while Mohammed Shami earned two. Umesh Yadav also got one wicket.

Sri Lanka lost both the openers - Samarawickrama and Karunaratne- in the half an hour before tea after India declared at 352 for 8 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami doing the damage.

Bhuvi then sent back Thirimanne after play resumed while Umesh Yadav got the wicket of experienced Angelo Mathews.

Captain Chandimal and Dickwella then put on a partnership to steady the ship and dash Indian hopes. However, Shami sent back Chandimal for 20 to set a thrilling finish. Dickwell was batting well y at the other end but Bhuvneshwar put an end to his heroics. Bhuvi then sent back Perera to earn his fourth wicket.

However, the conditions put an end to India's search for a win with bad light making play impossible.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 104 for his 18th test hundred before immediately declaring on 352-8, after the home side had battled back from an almost hopeless position to take command of the contest.

The second match in the three-test series will be played in Nagpur from Friday.

