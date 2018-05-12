With S3 launch today, Ola & Uber have a new rival in Mumbai

The new entrant into the cab aggregator market— Sahyadri Smart Safe Private Ltd (S3) — which will be launched today, has been initiated by drivers who were working for Ola and Uber. The app will be called S3 cab services.

It will install CCTVs inside the vehicle and also have concierge services at 140 plus locations across Mumbai. These two additions are expected to ensure safer travelling. Sources said that the CCTVs will bear records of every journey.

"In case the passenger presses the SOS button, the CCTV will automatically make a 30 second clip and send it to the police control room directly. The company's emergency room and passenger's contact person is mentioned in their system," said Praful Shinde, Director, S3 cabs.

Another feature is the presence of a concierge desk across the city to help passengers book cabs or physically complain about a driver. Also, the driver needs to click a selfie and send it to the company before starting the first trip.