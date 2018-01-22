WEF summit: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Zurich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at Zurich International Airport to participate in the World Economic Forum.

The prime minister had said in his departure statement yesterday that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," he said.

Modi, who will deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday, said he is also looking forward to separating bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Davos.

"I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement," he said.

Modi will host a dinner for global CEOs today. On Tuesday, he will interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address.

A group of 32 chefs including managers catering to Indian adda and India reception will be available for the Indian delegation during the World Economic Forum at Davos.

PM's private kitchen will be serving food for nearly 12,000 people, according to reports.

Iss thand me bhajia aur samosa mil jaye toh kya baat hai( in winters, if we get bhujia and samosa, it is great), chief chef Raghu Deora said before leaving for the World Economic Summit.

Ghar ka swad Davos mein, 1,000 kg masala le ke aye hai Davos mein(the taste of home in Davos, we have 1,000 kg masala for the summit), the chief chef said.

PM Modi will be having food at three different venues with the cuisine set to change every day.

Meanwhile, the five-day WEF affair seems to be bigger this year and so does the snowfall, as the first day itself saw roads getting closed and serpentine traffic since morning.

Flush with nearly three times its usual population, the Swiss resort of Davos is teeming with black business suits for the WEF annual gathering, but it still cannot deter the skiing enthusiasts and those coming for medical tourism.

There are warnings that the snow-laden town in the Swiss Alps can see temperatures dipping to as low as minus 30 degrees this season. But that does not seem to have dampened the spirits of those having come to the annual talkathon of the rich and powerful from across the world -- something that has become synonymous with this place for nearly five decades now.