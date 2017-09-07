We’ve broken myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced tech: Mukesh Ambani

The way the country has embraced 4G technology and the way it is being used is already a case study for quantum technology leaps, says Ambani

The adoption of 4G across the country since the launch of services by Reliance Jio has broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

“The way the country has embraced 4G technology and the way it is being used is already a case study for quantum technology leaps,” Ambani said in a letter written to all the Jio employees on completion of one year of commercial operations on Tuesday.

“In this past one year, we have broken several records, both in India and globally. But what gives me the biggest personal satisfaction is to have broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology,” Ambani said.

Last year, on September 5, Reliance Jio had started its services with free voice calls and data for first three months. The offer was later extended till March. In April this year, the company shifted to a paid model but is still charging low tariffs where voice is completely free. The entry has sent the existing players into a tizzy wherein they were forced to match the tariffs offered by Reliance Jio to retain their users.

Reliance Jio is part of the Reliance Industries Group.

“The challenge was not only to launch a new technology and operationalise it in real time across the country but to make our offering so simple, convenient and compelling that every Indian, in every city, town and village would benefit from it.”

According to reports, mobile data consumption in India went up from 20 crore GB (gigabyte) per month to over 150 crore GB per month in the last one year and as per estimates, Jio carries over 100 crore GB data per month.

“This is also reflected in the gigantic spurt in data consumption and customer numbers on our network, and the way our technology, network and the entire infrastructure has held up to it. Your efforts will make Digital India a reality, and its positive impact on India’s economic growth is the next logical development that we are beginning to witness,” Ambani said to his employees.

RJio has over 130 million susbcribers with a record of garnering 50 million users in 83 days.