Want to apply for US, UK visa? Be careful about your social media: Here's why

If you are applying for a US, UK, Singapore or an Australian visa then you might want to be a little careful about what goes on your social media account? According to a social media account, Immigration and border security officials across these countries are closely tracking social media profile, trails to verify details of candidates shared on their visa application. The report further stated that the verification of social media profile of visa applicants reveal inconsistencies in information submitted to immigration authorities along with connections to extremist organisations if any.

The publication further reported that even if you share an article and if that according to the country, you have applied visa for, considers hate speech, you could face consequences. It is also to be noted that countries like US also have the authority to search your electronic devices such as mobile phones or laptop before confirming your visa.

The TOI report citing a white paper issued by Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL), a global law firm, said in fiscal 2017, 30,200 searches of electronic devices were conducted by US immigration officials.

"Although only a small percentage of travellers are likely to be so searched, those entering or exiting the US should be prepared in the event they are asked to unlock their cellphone or other device at the borders,” the report quoted the law firm as saying in the white paper ‘Social Media and Immigration’.

Meanwhile, according to spokesperson of British High Commission in India, there will be no change in ground situation and Indians will continue to get visa to UK for the purpose of studying. UK government has left India out of a list of 25 countries, including China, from where students can benefit from a more streamlined university application process. This happened as UK after evaluation excluded India from list of 'low risk' countries. 'Low risk' countries are those whose citizens are expected to comply with their visa norms.