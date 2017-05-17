Volkswagen emission scandal: Probe against CEO for 'knowingly delaying information'

German prosecutors said they had opened a new investigation against executive Matthias Mueller.

German prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened a new investigation into Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Mueller and others over market manipulation in the wake of the carmaker's 'dieselgate' scandal.

Mueller is suspected of "knowingly delaying the release of information with financial consequences for Porsche SE", the holding company which controls the world's largest carmaker, prosecutors in the southwestern city of Stuttgart said.