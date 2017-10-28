Vodafone India, Airtel offer attractive offers to lure in R-Comm users

Subscribers of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications will soon move to Airtel and Vodafone India, according to a Business Standard report.

On Saturday, Sunil Mittal-led telecom operator Airtel asked RCom's customers to switch to its network through advertisements in major publications. An advertisement appearing on the front page of Times of India said: "Airtel welcomes Reliance Communications customers, switch to India's fastest network."

Although Vodafone hasn’t advertised yet, it has offered unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming (outgoing and incoming), and 1 GB data per day for the first recharge of Rs 496 for 84 days. This recharge will cater especially to heavy internet users and frequent roamers. New customers will get unlimited local and STD calling, along with 1GB data, for 28 days at Rs 177. These first recharges are applicable for MNP (mobile number portability) customers also.

An RCom official told Business Standard that 60% of the company's customers who are using 2G-based technology can switch to its higher technology or else port to another operator.

Anil, the younger sibling, had inherited the telecom business of the Reliance group following the division of the family empire between the two brothers. However, with the non-compete clause in the agreement coming to an end, elder brother Mukesh has made a dramatic entry into the telecom sector and shaken up older players with his disruptive pricing.