Voda offers 5 hrs unlimited mobile net for Rs 29 at night

Telecom operator Vodafone has started offering five hours of unlimited 3G or 4G mobile broadband service for Rs 29 between 1 am to 6 am.

"Vodafone SuperNight for prepaid customers, enabling truly unlimited 3G/4G data usage and download for five hours, at Rs 29 beginning Monday, 19 June," Vodafone said in a statement.

The pack can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during the subsequent five hours between 1 am to 6 am. There will no limit on quantum of data usage during these hours.

Orange Crow to expand presence through franchise stores * Orange Crow International, which recently launched Gamle Kitchen Appliances, is planning to expand its reach through franchise stores 'Gamle World'.

The company is planning to open 15 such experience centres, which would showcase its range of products in all leading metros.

First Gamle store will come up in Jaipur and Orange Crow is now planning to open another one in Gurugram.

After that, the company will be expanding in non-metro cities as it is planning to have pan-India presence.

