Unsung heroes who burnt midnight oil for a bright GST

As Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1, replacing a thicket of indirect central and state levies, hundreds of senior government officers -- working day and night to make it happen -- heaved a collective sigh of relief on Saturday.

These officers, deployed both with central and state governments, were relentlessly and tirelessly working day and night to roll out the country's biggest tax reform in 70 years.

To make India the seventh country in the world to have a nationwide GST, these officers met serval times to chalk out ways to make it happen 16 years after it was first mooted. After Constitution Amendment Bill was passed in August 2016, top central and state government officers met around 175 times and the GST Council met around 18 times -- leading to 18,000-plus man hours of deliberations to devise rules and laws as well as fix tax rates for over 1,200 goods and services.

A battery of senior officers identified as the revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia and Central Board of Excise and Customs chairperson (CBEC) Vanaja Sarna, Commissioner GST Upendra Gupta, Consultant in the Department of Revenue P K Mohanty, joint secretary (tax research unit) Alok Shukla, CBEC chief commissioner P K Jain, CBEC commissioner Manish Sinha and many other officers worked to resolve various issues pertaining to GST.

Joint secretary revenue Udai Singh Kumawat drafted the GST Constitutional Amendment law as well the compensation to states law.

Not only did the state officers worked overtime to make the GST rates and rules as user-friendly as possible. Among state officials, innovative ideas came from Karnataka commissioner commercial tax (CCT) Ritvik Pandey, Gujarat CCT P D Vaghela, Maharashtra CCT Rajiv Jalota, Bihar additional secretary CCT Arun Mishra and additional commissioner of West Bengal Anwar Khalid.

Also, as many as 30 sub-groups and panels worked to chalk out various rules and regulations. The panels met thrice or four times a week to sort out differences between the Centre and states and present an acceptable proposal to the Council.

Interestingly, the Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and his state counterparts met an average twice a month in the last nine months to discuss the issues and sort out differences.

As many as 60,000 government officers have been trained by the Centre across states in GST law and GST seva kendras have been set up at every commissionerate, division and range. A nodal officer has been designated at these centres who will answer all taxpayers' queries. Further, e-training modules have also been released.