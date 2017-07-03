TVS Motor slashes prices by up to Rs 4,150 in GST pass-on

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has reduced prices of its models by up to Rs 4,150 to hand down GST benefit to customers.

"The price reduction is in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 1,500 in the commuter segment. In the premium segment products, the prices are reduced up to Rs 4,150 depending on each state," TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Dealers will be given suitable assistance on the opening stock as on July 1, 2017, purchased by them at a pre-GST price, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp has also announced its decision to cut prices by up to Rs 1,800 banking on the GST launch. The actual benefit varies from state to state, depending on pre- and post-GST rates, the company added.

Already, various automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover have reduced prices to transmit the GST relief down the line.

