Traders won't face any harassment post GST: Dinesh Sharma

Traders will not face any harassment after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from tomorrow, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said.

Sharma held a meeting with leaders of various trade organisations in the state in Lucknow yesterday.

"He has told us that law-abiding traders need not worry and that only tax evaders will attract punitive action under the GST," Ravi Kant Garg, the vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Uddyog Vyapaar Pratinidhi Mandal, told reporters here today.

He said that the deputy chief minister was apprised of apprehensions of the traders regarding the new tax regime.

"We have told Sharma that the traders are not against the GST, but they are against its impractical implementation," Garg said.

Meanwhile, the bandh call in Mathura given by district traders associations in protest against "anomalies" in the GST was total, claimed Ramesh Chaturvedi, the district president of the Uddyog Vyapaar Pratinidhi Mandal.

