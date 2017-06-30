Traders in Ghaziabad to shut shop tomorrow to protest GST

Traders here will down their shutters tomorrow to press for amendments in certain provisions of the GST before the scheduled implementation of the new tax regime next month.

The Uttar Pradesh Udhyog Vyapar Mandal has called for the strike demanding that the provisions of GST be made more "traders-friendly".

"Option of filing GST return must be quarterly. No trader should be prosecuted in case of any error in documentation and only pecuniary fine should be imposed. Also, GST should be fixed at 15 per cent only," said the state president of UPUVM, Subhash Chabda.

"The GST-related procedure should not be made fully online as there is no internet connectivity in remote areas," said Chabda, who also suggested that the GST be implemented in the month of September instead of July.

Zonal chairman of UPUVM, Raj Kishore Gupta confirmed that all the trade bodies affiliated to UPUVM will answer the call for the strike.

"A protest march will be carried out in the city," he said.

Anticipating trouble, police said adequate personnel will be deployed in the district in oder to prevent any untoward incident from taking place.

