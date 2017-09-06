Traders’ body for tax sops in digital push

Aiming to boost digital payments across the country, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday suggested measures including tax benefits to consumers as well as merchants besides formulation of a digital payments policy.

To achieve a target of Rs 2,500 crore digital transactions till March 2018, the government needs to set up a regulatory authority for digital payment systems, CAIT said.

“Tax rebates for consumers for certain types of digital payments will be an important step. Also, similar benefits should be extended to merchants, may be in the form of sales tax,” CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.

The confederation has also prepared a report on universal access to infrastructure and open payment systems for which it has recommended formulation of a digital payments policy.

It also suggested implementation of reward scheme for merchants and consumers, faster adoption of mobile QR code-based card acceptance solutions, formation of digital payments Board and an authority to monitor RuPay.

To encourage universal adoption and socialisation of digital payments, the government should remove the requirement for banks to report electronic transactions and make consumers fearless to go for cashless economy, he said.

“There should be no card refusal and no surcharge should be levied on digital payments as it would act as a deterrent to promote such payments. There is a need to increase PoS (Point of Sale) terminals besides allowing non-bank finance companies to issue digital payment products.” he said.

“Today 96% of transactions are done in cash and our country has only about 25 lakh PoS terminals. This needs to increase rapidly,” Khandelwal said.

The CAIT will forward these suggestions to the ministries of finance and commerce and state governments.

All these suggestions were part of a report on Universal Access to Infrastructure and Open Payment Systems as part of CAIT’s recommendations for the roadmap to a cashless, digital India.

A LONG WAY TO GO