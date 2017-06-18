Trade worried over stock, losses in run-up to GST:Durables ind

Consumer durables makers say the run up to GST implementation has caused 'discomfort' among their trade partners who are busy clearing old stock to avoid losses before the new indirect tax regime kicks in next month.

The manufacturers expect normalisation of operations to take at least 2-3 months after the GST implementation.

"GST has caused a sense of discomfort amongst the traders as they are worried over the cash flow that might occur during GST implementation therefore, consumer-centric offers are being introduced," Panasonic India Head-Channel Operations Ajay Seth told

