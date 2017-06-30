Toyota Kirloskar sales down 76% at 3,628 units in June

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported 75.57 per cent decline in total sales at 3,628 units in June.

The company had sold a total of 14,854 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 85.38 per cent to 1,973 units as against 13,502 units in June last year, it added.

TKM exported 1,655 units of the Etios series in June 2017 as compared to 1,352 units in the same month last year, a growth of 22.41 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, TKM Director and Senior Vice-President - Sales & Marketing N Raja said: "The uncertainty surrounding the GST implementation with regard to the passenger vehicles has impacted the retails as the customers are postponing their plan of purchasing the vehicle post GST roll out."

In line with the company's 'customer first' philosophy, it has taken a conscious decision to lower the volumes of vehicles sold to dealers this month, he added.

"We believe that our dealers are our first customer who cater to the requirements of our end customers. This strategy has been undertaken to ensure that there is minimum burden on our dealer partners and they can focus on clearing the existing stocks at the dealerships," Raja said.

The initiative has been taken to lessen any impact of the differential tax post GST rollout, he added.

Commenting on the GST, Raja said: "We are optimistic that the GST implementation will be fruitful for the growth of the Indian auto industry."

With the change in prices, the company expects to see positive sentiments amongst the consumers in the month of July, he added.

The industry will break into double digit territory this year, Raja said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)