Tomato prices soar to 60-70 per kg, govt keeping a tab

Much to the discomfort of consumers, retail tomato prices in the national capital have skyrocketed by up to 65 per cent to Rs 60-70 per kg in a fortnight due to crop damage in producing states.

The prices have risen sharply in other metros as well.

Tomato is available at Rs 50 a kg in Kolkata, Rs 40-45 in Chennai and Rs 35-40 in Mumbai, trade data showed.

It is being sold at Rs 60 at Safal outlets run by Mother Dairy in the national capital and Rs 45-48 on online platforms of Grofers and Nature's Basket.

Meanwhile, the central government said the price rise in tomato is a "seasonal phenomena" and it is keeping a close watch on the price movement.

"Tomato is a perishable item. We are keeping a close watch on prices. The states have also been told to be vigilant so that there is no artificial shortage of supplies and price hike," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told

