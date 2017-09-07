This Chinese firm left Apple behind to become world's second largest smartphone brand

China based smartphone brand Huawei has surpassed Apple in global smartphone sales consistently for June and July. And according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Pulse for July 2017, the Chinese firm could repeat its performance for August sales as well.

Huawei has achieved around 13% market share in smartphones at global front and is making efforts to achieve the same in its Indian market.

In June, Huawei India Director for Product Centre Allen Wang said that the company’s share in December 2016 reached 13.2% globally while Apple was in the range of 12%. The company claims to have shipped 139 million smartphones last year.

At present, Korean firm Samsung leads the market.

“Honor (Huawei’s online smartphone brand) has now become world’s number one online brand,” Wang said. The brand is now selling across 74 countries including India.

Huawei expects to corner 20-25 per cent share in smartphones priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 35,000 sold online during 2017.

Huawei has set a target to be among the top 5 smartphone companies in India by the end of this year.

As per industry experts, Huawei is estimated to have doubled its sales in India but numbers are still less compared to it competitors in the smarphone segment.

"Huawei sales are estimated to have doubled between first quarter of 2016 and 2017 but the numbers are very small compared to its rivals Oppo and Vivo. However, we believe Huawei is the only brand that can challenge big players in India," Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said.

(With inputs from PTI)