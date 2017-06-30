Theweightmonitor improves customer base in 175 cities; aims to

expand in 250 cities

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI-NewsVoir): Theweightmonitor (TWM), Delhi-based startup and India?s first fully online weight management portal announces that it has reached a strong customer base in 175 cities worldwide.

The company is providing services of a Personal Nutritionist and highly tailored weight loss solutions. It has set a target of expanding its footprints in 250 cities across the globe by next year.

Being India?s first, fully online weight management portal, TWM has expanded its global footprint and experienced robust growth in its customer base since its inception. Theweightmonitor offers mobile app and comprehensive web based weight loss program which provides a customer access to dedicated Personal Nutritionist along with daily performance scoring to help lose weight, stay fit and live a healthier lifestyle.

During the entire duration of the program, the customer engages with their Personal Nutritionist on a daily basis via effective mechanisms, including Phone calls, Skype Meetings, In-App Chats, Daily Food Diary and Score Reviews by the Personal Nutritionist, Weekly Weigh-ins (Weight check-ins) and Medical Report Analysis, among others.

The global weight loss and weight management market is expected to reach $206.4 billion by 2019. Also, according to FICCI Wellness Report, the wellness market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 percent and can achieve about Rs 1.5 trillion by FY20. The market is estimated to be an INR 950 Billion and weight loss/slimming services alone are estimated to be between 60,000 ? 70,000 crores.

This number is only set to rise in India?which shows that people are adopting preventive approach to healthcare in order to get a sense of ownership about their personal health goals.

?We feel privileged to serve our customers in 175 cities worldwide while meeting growing demands for highly tailored weight loss solutions and services of a dedicated Personal Nutritionist. At TWM, we are committed to ensure excellent customer service in a timely and cost effective manner, and look forward to expand our geographic footprint in 250 cities by next year,? says Karan Vir Khosla, Co-Founder and CEO, Theweightmonitor (TWM). (ANI-NewsVoir)

