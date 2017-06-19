THDCIL aims to generate 4,600 MUs of power this fiscal

State-run THDC India (THDCIL) has inked a performance pact with the power ministry with a plan to generate of 4,600 million units of electricity this fiscal.

"Energy generation target of 4,600 MUs (for excellent rating) has been set for the year 2017-18," THDC India said in a statement today.

THDC India had contributed 1,000 MW in the 10th Five Year Plan from Tehri hydro power project and contributed 400 MW from Koteshwar hydro project in 11th Five Year Plan in Hydro sector.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) defining the Performance Guarantee Parameters for the financial year 2017-18 with Ministry of Power (MOP) today.

Since the commissioning of its first project viz. Tehri Dam & Hydro Power Plant (THPP-1000 MW) a multipurpose project on the river Bhagirathi in 2006-07 and Koteshwar HEP (400 MW) in 2011-12, the THDCIL is a profit making organization and has generated 39839.96 MU energy till May 31 May 2017.

The Tehri Dam project started with the status of a project of National Significance during its planning stage and was successfully commissioned in spite of stringent opposition during its implementation.

In the renewable sector, the Corporation has successfully commissioned 2 wind power projects in 2016-17 (50MW Patan & 63 MW Dwarka in Gujarat) registering its presence in Western Region of the country.

The THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1513 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam HPP (1000MW), Koteshwar HEP (400MW) and Wind Power Projects of 50MW at Patan & 63MW at Dwarka in Gujarat to its credit.

