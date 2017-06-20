T'gana to have 'single licencing' policy in agri markets

The Telangana government today decided to have a 'single licencing' policy in agriculture markets in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed on a file giving effect to the new policy, a release from his office said.

Until now, traders who have licence at a particular market cannot purchase goods in another market. This has resulted in less competition in the agriculture markets which deprived farmers of a higher price for their produce, it said.

The new policy promotes competition among traders to purchase the goods, according to the release.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)