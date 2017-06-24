Sugar: Sugar prices fell by up to Rs 20 per quintal at

the wholesale market in the national capital during the week.

Besides, caution set in as traders waited for the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) due on July 1, marketmen said.

Mounting stocks in the market in view of persistent supplies form millers amid fall in offtake by stockists as well as bulk consumers such as soft-drinks and ice-cream makers due to fall in mercury following monsoon rains, mainly led to the fall in sweetener prices, they added.

Coming to the price section, sugar ready M-30 and S-30 were trading lower by Rs 20 each to end the week at Rs 3,830- 3,920 and Rs 3,820-3,910 per quintal, respectively.

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 too traded lower by Rs 15 each to finish the week at Rs 3,520-3,640 and Rs 3,510-3,630 per quintal, respectively.

In the mill gate section, sugar Budhana, Thanabhavan, Chandpur, Anupshaher, Sakoti and Nazibabad fell by Rs 20 each to Rs 3,590, Rs 3,585, Rs 3,570, Rs 3,520, Rs 3,570 and Rs 3,525, while Kinnoni, Dhanora, Dhampur and Shamli lost Rs 15 each to Rs 3,640, Rs 3,615, Rs 3,550, Rs 3,580 per quintal respectively.

Prices of Asmoli, Dorala, Simbholi and Khatuli fell by Rs 10 each to Rs 3,620, Rs 3,600 and rest both at Rs 3,620 each per quintal.

Sugar Ramala, Baghpat, Morna and Nanota also eased by Rs 5 each to Rs 3,540, Rs 3,545 and rest both at Rs 3,540 each per quintal. (MORE)

