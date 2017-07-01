SpiceJet launches daily flights from Patna to 4 metros

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today added Patna to its domestic network by flagging off direct flights from the Bihar capital to four major metros in the country.

The daily flight services introduced from today are on Patna-Mumbai, Patna-Hyderabad, Patna-Kolkata and Patna- Bengaluru sectors.

Effective July 10, the airline will also operate direct flights between Patna and Delhi.

Bookings for tickets are now open on the SpiceJet website and through online travel portals and travel agents.

SpiceJet operates 372 average daily flights to 47 destinations, including 40 domestic and seven international ones, with a fleet of 35 Boeing 737NG and 20 Bombardier Q- 400s.

