Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 18 FC Tokyo 0 Yokohama F-Marinos 1 Saturday, June 17 Albirex Niigata 1 Omiya Ardija 2 Cerezo Osaka 1 Shimizu S-Pulse 1 Kashima Antlers 3 Consadole Sapporo 0 Kawasaki Frontale 1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 Sagan Tosu 1 Vegalta Sendai 1 Ventforet Kofu 0 Kashiwa Reysol 0 Vissel Kobe 0 Gamba Osaka 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kashiwa Reysol 15 10 1 4 22 13 31 2 Cerezo Osaka 15 8 5 2 26 12 29 3 Gamba Osaka 14 8 4 2 27 12 28 4 Kashima Antlers 14 9 0 5 20 15 27 5 Yokohama F-Marinos 15 8 2 5 18 13 26 6 Kawasaki Frontale 14 7 4 3 20 13 25 7 FC Tokyo 15 7 3 5 21 14 24 8 Urawa Reds 13 7 2 4 33 16 23 9 Vissel Kobe 15 7 2 6 17 15 23 10 Vegalta Sendai 15 6 3 6 18 25 21 11 Sagan Tosu 15 5 5 5 17 18 20 12 Jubilo Iwata 14 5 4 5 16 13 19 13 Shimizu S-Pulse 15 3 6 6 18 24 15 14 Ventforet Kofu 15 3 6 6 10 17 15 15 Consadole Sapporo 15 3 3 9 12 24 12 ------------------------- 16 Omiya Ardija 15 3 2 10 10 28 11 17 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 15 2 4 9 12 23 10 18 Albirex Niigata 15 2 2 11 11 33 8 16-18: Relegation Still being played (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Urawa Reds v Jubilo Iwata (0930)

