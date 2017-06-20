Sitharaman to chair Board of Trade meeting in Delhi @ 6/20/2017 11:04:32 AM

A meeting of the 70-member Board of Trade (BoT) will take place here today, with Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the chair.

It is expected that the participants will focus their attention on ways to boost exports as part of the overall review of the foreign trade policy (FTP) for the period 2015-20. The policy is expected to be released by the end of this month.

The objective of the BoT is to have continuous discussion and consultation with trade and industry representatives and then advise the government on policy measures related to FTP.

The BOT last met in April 2016.

