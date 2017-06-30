Shops down shutters in MP against 'complexities' in GST

Commercial establishments in major cities in Madhya Pradesh remained closed today as part of a bandh called to protest "anomalies and complexities" in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which will be rolled out in a special function in Delhi at midnight tonight.

Shops in main cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur downed their shutters while commercial activities remained suspended in small towns as well.

The bandh was called by various organisations of traders.

In the state capital, important commercial markets like MP Nagar, New Market, Chowk, Bairagarh, BHEL township etc. largely remained closed.

"We are not against the GST but are protesting its anomalies and complexities. The Centre is going to impose this new tax regime without any prior preparation. The government has not taken traders into confidence," Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries general secretary Vishnu Bansal told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)