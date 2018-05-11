Sensex zooms 290 pts; Nifty tops 10,800-mark

BSE Sensex rebounded by about 290 points today, while the Nifty retook the 10,800-mark on robust buying in metal, banking, capital goods and energy stocks.

A firm trend at other Asian markets and positive opening of European shares, tracking overnight gains at the Wall Street, also bolstered sentiments, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 35,596.15 before finishing at 35,535.79 -- a rise of 289.52 points, or 0.82 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 10,812.05 before closing 89.95 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 10,806.50.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 620.41 points, or 1.78 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 188.25 points, or 1.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 900.69 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 364.88 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.