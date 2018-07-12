Sensex surges to all-time high, Nifty crosses 11,000 after five months

The BSE Sensex vaulted over 282 points to end at a record high of 36,548.41 on Thursday on robust buying in energy, oil and gas and banking stocks.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries jumped 4.42% to hit its all-time closing high, re-entering the $100 billion market cap club.

An appreciating rupee, sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), fresh foreign capital inflows and encouraging start to the earnings season contributed to the uptrend, brokers said.

The 30-share barometer, after opening on a strong footing, gathered momentum to touch an all-time intra-day high of 36,699.53.

However, it shed some ground on profit-booking, before

finally finishing at 36,548.41, up by 282.48 points, or 0.78% -- surpassing its previous record closing of 36,283.25 hit on January 29.

The gauge has now gained 973.86 points in five sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty index also reclaimed the 11,000-mark, touching a high of 11,078.30 before ending at 11,023.20, up 74.90 or 0.68%. This is its highest closing since January 31, when it had ended at 11,027.70.

Meanwhile, foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 636.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 15.33 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.