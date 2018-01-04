Sensex rebounds 176 points to finish at 33,970

Benchmark Sensex rebounded by over 176 points to finish at today while the broader Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark as investors piled into recently- battered metal, capital goods and consumer durables stocks.

The BSE benchmark Sensex opened higher at 33,912.49 and hovered in a range of 33,995.40 to 33,802.13 before finishing at 33,969.64, showing a gain of 176.26 points or 0.52 per cent. The gauge had lost 263.45 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also closed higher by 61.60 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 10,504.80 after shuttling between 10,513 and 10,441.45. Investor sentiment was bolstered after a monthly survey showed the Indian services sector returned to marginal growth in December as new orders broadly stabilised.

Also read Apple might soon become world's first trillion dollar company

Meanwhile, the wide-based Nifty is expected to touch 11,500 by December this year while benchmark sensitive index Sensex will be at around 37,000, driven by strong earnings growth, says a report.

"We are setting our year-end December 2018 Nifty target at 11,500 (implied Sensex target of 37,000)," Deutsche Bank said in a research note adding expectation of double-digit earnings growth forms the keystone of its positive view on the market in 2018.

In 2017, together with most major stock markets globally, Indian equity markets saw strong gains coupled with record-low volatility.

However, in 2018, the record-low volatility of 2017 is unlikely to be replicated, the Deutsche Bank Research Report on India Equity Strategy said, adding that investors must be cognizant of the risks that lie ahead.