Sensex, Nifty trade in red; RCom among top losers

Key indices on Monday traded in red as BSE Sensex traded lower by 30.32 points, or 0.09%, to 33,284.24, while the Nifty 50 fell 20.30 points, or 0.20%, to 10,301.45.

However, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rose marginally in opening trade ahead of the Consumer Price Index-based inflation data due later in the day.Over 30 economists polled by Reuters are putting consumer price inflation at 3.46% in October from a year ago, up from 3.28% in September.

The Indian rupee weakened to over one-month low against the US dollar.

Among the top gainers were Axis Bank and M&M, while L&T, Coal India and RCom were the top losers on both indices.

Reliance Communications Ltd fell 8% to Rs 13 after the company posted a fourth consecutive consolidated loss to Rs 2,709 crore in the September quarter.