Sensex, Nifty open higher amid positive global cues; Reliance Industries, Airtel among top gainers

Key indices on Thursday open in green breaking the loss making spree in previous two sessions. The markets in early trade rose higher amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 155.34 points at 33,374.15 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 48.30 points at 10,351.50.

Among the top gainers were Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, IOC, HUL, SBI, Vedanta, HPCL, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel while Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and Infosys were under pressure.

Nifty Midcap rallied 0.9 percent on strong market breadth.

Meanwhile, the rupee advanced by 11 paise to 64.85 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee gains.

Stocks markets opening with gains also bolstered the domestic currency, a dealer said.

Yesterday, the rupee had staged a mild recovery after a two-session fall and ended higher by 7 paise at 64.96 against the US currency.

