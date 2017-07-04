Sensex ends in red amidst global uncertainities

The benchmark Sensex gave up its early gains to end in the red today, breaking its three-day winning spell, amid weak global cues due to geo-political

concerns. Tension flared up on the Korean peninsula after North Korea launched a missile ahead of the G-20 meet slated to begin in Hamburg this weekend.

The Sensex started higher and even touched a high of 31,353.46, but worries about the missile launch spooked investors towards the fag end. The gauge settled at 31,209.79, down 11.83 points, or 0.04%, in line with weak Asian shares.

The gauge had gained 387.30 points in the previous three straight sessions making a strong bet on the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The 50-share NSE Nifty too settled in the negative terrain by falling 1.70 points, or 0.02%, to 9,613.30. Intra-day, it shuttled between 9,650.65 and 9,595.50. Axis Bank was the top loser with a loss of 2.08%, followed by Hero MotoCorp.