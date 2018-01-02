Sensex ends flat, Nifty underperforms ahead of corporate result season

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed flat as investors turned cautious ahead of corporate results amid soaring global crude prices and a subdued trend in European markets.

After a higher opening at 33,913.55, the Sensex advanced to hit the day's high of 33,964.14. But profit-booking towards the middle of the session erased gains, dragging the index to a low of 33,703.37.

The 30-share barometer closed at 33,812.26, down by just 0.49 points. The gauge had lost 244.08 points in the first trading session of 2018 on Monday.

The NSE Nifty, however, ended a shade higher by 6.65 points or 0.06% at 10,442.20 after moving between 10,495.20 and 10,404.65.

"Market remained subdued despite positive momentum in Asian market amid concern on introduction of long-term capital gain tax and ahead of Q3 earnings season," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

Mid and small cap underperformed due to current excessive valuation while positive December auto sales numbers attracted investors to the sector, Nair said.

The upcoming corporate result season, beginning later this week and the approaching Union Budget kept investors on their toes, who indulged in selling activity.

"Yesterday's choppiness did dominate early proceedings, and supports seemed to be giving away, but healthy core sector and manufacturing PMI growth, along with decent auto sales numbers rejuvenated. The approach of Q3 earnings season should mean that investors are less likely to rush into mass liquidations," Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

Stocks failed to hold onto gains after positive core industry data. Infra sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a year at 6.8% in November 2017 on the back of robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement.

Also, the Nikkei India PMI data showed that Indian manufacturing activity improved at the strongest rate in five years in December driven by significant increase in new orders.

Stocks of oil marketing companies came under pressure after crude prices strengthened in global market. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, hit USD 67.27 a barrel, amid large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia.

Among oil PSUs, BPCL was down 2.12%, while HPCL lost 1.98%. IOC too succumbed to selling pressure and shed 0.83%.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser among Sensex components, falling by 2.24%.

SBI lost 1.35%, L&T 1.01%, Axis Bank 0.91%, TCS 0.79 %, ITC Ltd 0.76 %, Adani Ports 0.62%, Hind Unilever 0.58%, Infosys 0.49 %, Yes Bank 0.49% and ICICI Bank 0.42%.

In conrast ONGC rose 2.36%, Coal India 1.46%, NTPC 1.19%, IndusInd Bank 1.15%, HDFC Ltd 0.87%, Tata Steel 0.75% and HDFC Bank 0.70%.

In the auto space, Tata Motors, M&M and Bajaj Auto were in keen demand largely on the back of encouraging sales data for December and gained up to 3.16%. But Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, ended lower on profit-booking.

Sectorally, the BSE realty index fell the most by dropping 0.95% followed by healthcare (0.73%).

FMCG fell 0.57%, capital goods 0.51 %, oil & gas 0.43%, teck 0.43% and PSU 0.35%.

The broader markets also turned weak as investor slocked-in gains at existing levels, with the small-cap indexfalling 0.63% and mid-cap by 0.62%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.99% and Shanghai Composite index by 1.24% while Japanese markets remained closed on Tuesday for an extended new year holiday.

European shares, however, were weak as Frankfurt's fell 0.71% and Paris CAC sheds 0.39%, while London's down 0.34% in their early session.