Sensex closes marginally higher, Nifty below 10,300 level

Key indices settled with marginal gains on Monday due to slow trade and weak global cues.

The 30-share Sensex resumed higher, but soon slipped on profit-taking, before settling up 17.10 points, or 0.05%, at 33,359.90.

The index had risen 582.36 points in the last two sessions after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the country's sovereign credit rating.

The NSE 50-share after moving between 10,309.85 and 10,261.50 on alternate bouts of selling and buying, concluded up 15.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 10,298.75.

Earlier in the day, among major Sensex losers, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M and SBI fell by up to 0.99 per cent, pulling the index down.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,466.94 crore and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought Rs 1,276.62 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.